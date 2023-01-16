Jamie Lee Curtis turns Golden Globes moment into amazing t-shirt

While award shows are a night for accolades, many quality moments and memes also blossom under the bright lights. In the past, we have seen Meryl Streep go viral, and Jennifer Lawrence GIFs go wild. And now, the latest Golden Globe, discussing the best 2022 movies, stand-out moment has been immortalised on a T-shirt.

The image of Jamie Lee Curtis screaming in support of her co-star Michelle Yeoh during this year’s Golden Globes award is a moment that took the internet by storm. Yeon won the award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy movie in the science fiction movie Everything Everywhere All at Once. And Curtis’ enthusiasm over the news was a wholesome display of support.

And the actor’s reverence for her friend isn’t stopping anytime soon. Taking to her Instagram page, Curtis shared a snap of herself wearing a white shirt, with the now iconic Golden Globes moment printed across her chest.

“I’m still stunned that a moment of natural exuberance and joy became some sort of a symbol for women supporting other women.” Curtis wrote.

” [Erin Gallagher] highlighted it with her gorgeous post and word anthem of support, and somehow, from Tuesday night to Friday night, it became a T-shirt that was left outside my home with a dozen everything bagels from my Everything Everywhere All at Once family. I was COVID sleeping and today after my shower I proudly wear it.”

Out of Golden Globe meme moments, Curtis and Yeon’s is by far one of the most wholesome we have seen. The support of women in the industry and friendship is delightful to witness and as Curtis, herself writes in her post,” #FRIENDSSUPPORTINGFRIENDS is a perfect squad goal” going forward.

Curtis was also nominated at this year’s Golden Globes in the category of Best Supporting Actress in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Angela Basset ended up snagging the award for her brilliant performance in the Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Fans can next see Cutis in the upcoming video game movie Borderlands and the Disney movie Haunted Mansion which hits theatres on August 11, 2023.

For more exciting picks, here are the new movies that we can’t wait to see in 2023. Or, if you are curious about some award winners, here is our Everything Everywhere All at Once review and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever review.