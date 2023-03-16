Everything Everywhere director doesn’t want to think about movie again

Everything Everywhere All At Once director is glad for the movie's success, but never wants to think about it again after all the excitement.

Ke Huy Quan as Wayland in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Published:

Everything Everywhere All At Once

It’s a good time to be an Everything Everywhere All At Once fan. Even better to be one of the folks who made it, as is the case for co-director Daniel Kwan.

Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, and Best Picture for the multiverse flick overall — sure, one could say it’s been a success. Being one of many Oscar winners isn’t easy on the nervous system, though, as co-director Daniel Kwan can attest.

The exhausted director (via Indiewire) reportedly retreated to a quiet room to grab some snacks and a break after the ceremony, saying “I haven’t slept in two days.”

After a highly strung build-up to the wins and what we’re sure was a nerve-wracking ceremony, Kwan joked, “I’m so excited to never have to think about this movie again.”

YouTube Thumbnail

It was all worth it in the end, and taking home a few golden statues from the Oscars isn’t a bad way to wrap up the experience.

Find out how to watch Everything Everywhere All At Once, or how to watch The Whale, which Brendan Fraser won Best Actor for. Alternatively, look at our list of new movies to see what could be nominated next year.

More from The Digital Fix

An equal lover of streaming trash and arthouse who started off behind the camera in documentary filmmaking and has written for the likes of Zavvi. Will fight for Pitch Perfect.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.