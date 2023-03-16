Everything Everywhere director doesn’t want to think about movie again

It’s a good time to be an Everything Everywhere All At Once fan. Even better to be one of the folks who made it, as is the case for co-director Daniel Kwan.

Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, and Best Picture for the multiverse flick overall — sure, one could say it’s been a success. Being one of many Oscar winners isn’t easy on the nervous system, though, as co-director Daniel Kwan can attest.

The exhausted director (via Indiewire) reportedly retreated to a quiet room to grab some snacks and a break after the ceremony, saying “I haven’t slept in two days.”

After a highly strung build-up to the wins and what we’re sure was a nerve-wracking ceremony, Kwan joked, “I’m so excited to never have to think about this movie again.”

It was all worth it in the end, and taking home a few golden statues from the Oscars isn’t a bad way to wrap up the experience.

