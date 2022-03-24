Encanto director teases sequel on Twitter

Ever since we learned that you don’t talk about Bruno, Disney fans have been clamouring for more of the Madrigals. We don’t currently know if we’re getting a sequel to Encanto, a Disney Plus spin-off series, or both. But good news – the director has teased on Twitter that we haven’t seen the last of the magical family.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has already referred to Encanto as a franchise, which heavily implies that there will be more; “We had a very strong start to the fiscal year…with the launch of a new franchise with Encanto.”

Director Jared Bush told The Digital Fix that a TV show was the way to go; “I think [making a TV show] is the right thing to do, you know. I think we should all start writing our letters to Disney now and saying that’s important,” Bush said. “You know, I think one of the really exciting things honestly about Disney Plus is that there is a lot of stories to tell through Disney Plus.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda is also thinking outside of the box, in terms of where the Madrigals could go next, including a stage show; “I think it’s a question of when and not if, and what form that will take. Is that another movie? Is that a series? Is that a stage adaptation where we have a little more time, because stage shows are generally an hour longer than movies?”

And now, director Jared Bush has teased that more Encanto will only come because of the fans;

I’m asked a LOT if there’ll be more #Encanto – movies, TV, Theater, etc – I’ll say this, it was always our dream, but the real deciders are the fans who found themselves in this story, who saw their family in ours, who chose to spend time with the Madrigals… and want to again.🙏 pic.twitter.com/BI3sGCdMov — Jared Bush (@thejaredbush) March 22, 2022

