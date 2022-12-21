Who is pregnant in Emily in Paris season 3? Warning spoilers for the latest season of Emily in Paris. The last time we saw Emily (Lily Collins), she was just about to confess her love to Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), but these plans were derailed by Camille (Camille Razat).

In Emily in Paris season 3, Emily starts to explore a relationship with her new handsome neighbour Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and puts aside her feelings for Gabriel. As the Netflix series drew to a close, Gabriel and Camille announced their wedding, shocking poor Emily.

In true rom-com tradition, the wedding goes disastrously wrong with Camille and Alfie, both realizing Gabriel and Emily are in love. Just when it seems like the pair will finally get their happy ending, though, it’s revealed that someone is pregnant.

Who is pregnant in Emily in Paris season 3?

Camille is pregnant with Gabriel’s child. Emily in Paris season 4 will inevitably explore what this mean’s for Emily and Gabriel, but we can make an educated guess.

Gabriel will likely do everything he can to support Camille and his baby, which will likely put pressure on the lovebird’s new relationship.

