John Cena shares advice from Dwayne Johnson that helped his acting

When you think about wrestlers who made it big in Hollywood, you definitely think of Dwayne Johnson. Sure there are a few others like Dave Bautista who’ve carved out successful careers, but Johnson’s the only one who’s made the transition to bonafide A-lister.

Johnson has starred in a string of hits, appearing in some of the highest-grossing movies ever and some of the world’s biggest franchises – including the DCEU and The Fast and Furious. Heck, he’s even been in a Disney movie (you’re welcome), So it makes sense to us then that other wrestlers looking to make it big in Tinsel Town have asked him for advice.

John Cena recently shared some advice he got from Johnson while taking part in a Q&A at Comic-Con Wales. During the panel, Cena went so far as to credit Johnson as the reason he has a career outside of wrestling, admitting that he calmed him down before his first big audition for the comedy movie Train Wreck.

“He is one of the reasons I have life outside the WWE. He gave me some of the best advice I’ve ever been given. I remember I got an audition for a small part in a movie called Train Wreck.” Cena said [via Sescoops] “There was a pretty thorough audition process, and I was very nervous. Because I’ve never been through that before.”

“I was able to ask him, ‘Hey man, do you have any advice?’ He said, ‘They asked you there for a reason dude. Just be yourself.’ He, in that one sentence, allowed me to calm down,” he continued. “Allowed me to be myself, which I’m really a goofball. And they allowed me to do that on screen. Naked. He’s the reason I’m here.”

Since making Trainwreck, Cena’s enjoyed an incredible career. He’s been in DC movies, rom-coms, and he’s even got his own TV series. If you want to know more about that, check out our Peacemaker season 2 guide.