You can hire a Dwayne Johnson doppelgänger to help you move

You’ve seen Dwayne Johnson leap from explosions in action movies, explore jungles in adventure movies, but have you ever seen him help someone move house? No, of course, you’ve not. He’s a multi-millionaire, why would he help someone move? He’s busy making films and pumping iron.

If you do want to see The Rock lugging around your most fragile possessions, the closest you can get is hiring a lookalike to help you move. Thankfully there’s at least one moving company that offers this service. According to Comic Book Resources, the Northern Ireland-based delivery company My Baggage is offering a Dwayne Johnson doppelganger who will help you move your stuff.

While we can kind of see why you might want an A-list star to help you move, the whole thing gets a bit weirder when you visit My Baggage’s website. “In an effort to take some of the literal weight off Americans’ shoulders, this partnership with My Baggage aims to equalise, and remove the apparent hierarchy of celebrity,” the website reads. “Boss him around all you want, ‘The Rock’ is there to help you.”

Yeah, it seems like the whole thing is based around the power trip of bossing around a celebrity rather than wanting the help of a strongman in moving heavy stuff. Each to their own, I guess, and there are worse people to get to have you move, I suppose. No one’s going to want Tom Cruise’s help in moving, are they? He’d be too busy doing death-defying stunts to carry boxes, and you know he’d insist on going for a Tikka Masala afterwards.

Dwayne Johnson’s doppelgängers have been pretty busy recently. One was recently found working as a cop. Eric Fields, a lieutenant for the Morgan County police department in Alabama, went viral after a picture was posted on local social media where he looked startlingly like the Jungle Cruise star.

Johnson eventually took to Twitter to acknowledge his lookalike. “Oh shit! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler,” Johnson tweeted. “Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink Teremana and I need to hear all your ‘Rock stories’ because I KNOW you got ‘em.”

I wonder if Johnson will reach out to My Baggage?