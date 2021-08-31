Dwayne Johnson calls doppelganger “way cooler” than him

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has a pretty distinctive look, what with his incredible physique and all. The action movie star recently took to social media to respond to comparison between himself and someone who bears a striking resemblance.

The Rock-alike is Eric Fields, a lieutenant for the Morgan County police department in Alabama. Fields started gaining attention through a picture that was posted on local social media where he looked startlingly like the Jungle Cruise star. Some TikTok videos blew up, and Fields was eventually interviewed about all his internet fames. “I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child,” he told al.com. “I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess.”

The fervour eventually reached the man himself, Dwayne Johnson, who recently took to Twitter to give a shout-out and acknowledge his doppelganger. “Oh shit! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler,” Johnson tweeted. “Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink Teremana and I need to hear all your ‘Rock stories’ because I KNOW you got ‘em.”

When you see them side by side, it is pretty uncanny. Fields has a similar overall build, and having a bald head helps too. In the replies, people found other images where the resemblance is a little weaker. We say let the man have his comparison to one of the biggest stars in the movie business.

Johnson remains a busy man. He’s just announced Jungle Cruise 2 with Emily Blunt, and aside from the Disney movie, he’s heading to the DCEU next year for Black Adam. What next? A comedy movie about long lost twins, perhaps? We’ll see.