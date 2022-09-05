Dwayne Johnson congratulates Brendan Fraser on renewed success

Everyone is all aboard the ‘Brenaissance’ train, including A-list action movie star Dwayne Johnson. Johnson recently took to social media to celebrate the release of the drama movie The Whale – directed by Darren Aronofsky – which sees Brendan Fraser star in the leading role, posting a wholesome message to his fellow Hollywood actor.

Fraser is one of the most beloved actors from the ’90s, having starred in classic adventure movies such as George of the Jungle and The Mummy series. Sadly, the star felt that he was blacklisted from the industry years ago after he was allegedly sexually assaulted. The Whale marks Fraser’s continued but slow return to the spotlight, and during its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, it received a standing ovation.

Many fans are thrilled to see Fraser’s triumphant return to the industry after years away from the big screen, including Johnson, who took to Twitter to re-share the footage of the standing ovation captured by Variety’s Co-Editor-in-Chief Ramin Setoodeh. “Man, this makes me so happy to see this beautiful ovation for Brendan,” Johnson captioned his post.

“He supported me coming into his Mummy Returns franchise for my first ever role, which kicked off my Hollywood career,” he continued. “Rooting for all your success, brother and congrats to my bud Darren Aronofsky.”

Currently, Johnson’s Tweet has over 16,000 retweets and a slew of comments, with the vast majority of his followers agreeing with his support and sentiments for Fraser. “This makes me so happy”, one user commented, while another wrote, “He’s a survivor!”

The Whale is set to hit theatres in the US on December 9, 2022. We are still waiting on a firm confirmation for a UK release date; stay tuned for updates. In the meantime, here is our guide to the best A24 movies of all time.