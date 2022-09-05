Brendan Fraser gets emotional over standing ovation for his new movie

Brendan Fraser, one of the most delightful action movie actors of the ’90s, has a new movie out. He’s starring in drama movie The Whale, from director Darren Aronofsky. The world premiere happened recently at the Venice International Film Festival, and the big man himself got a little teary over it.

In a video posted by Ramin Setoodeh, co-editor-in-chief of Variety, you can see the audience erupt in applause at the end of the thriller movie. Fraser accepts the adulation, then goes to leave, but decides against it, revelling in the fanfare. You can soon see him well up at all the positive attention, only endearing us further to his grand comeback.

In The Whale, Fraser plays a 600-pound man struggling to reconnect with his teenage daughter after they’d drifted apart. The A24 movie is Aronofsky’s first project since mother! in 2017, and if that’s any indication, expect this to be quite divisive indeed. That said, Fraser is one of those actors people tend to love, us at The Digital Fix included, so we’ll see. For now, let’s just enjoy this moment for him!

The Whale is but one high-profile production Fraser is attached to at the minute. He’s in the latest Martin Scorsese movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, and he was in DC movie Batgirl before Warner Bros decided not to put it out.

Concurrently to those, he’s had a starring role in drama series Doom Patrol, based on the DC team of the same name. Despite becoming huge thanks to The Mummy adventure movies in the late ’90s, Fraser had fallen away from the limelight due to a number of factors in his personal life. Thankfully, he’s back in the spotlight, and we can’t wait to see what he accomplishes.

The Whale is out in theatres December 9 in the US. In the meantime, have a look at our list of the best family movies.