Black Adam producer says the DCEU movie is one of the hardest PG-13 films ever

The upcoming DCEU movie, Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson, is officially rated PG – 13. But, don’t worry violence fans, apparently, everyone’s favourite merciless God will still have some edge. During a recent interview with Collider, producer Hiram Garcia shared that the movie about the ancient Egyptian anti-hero will have life-or-death stakes, and that its PG rating won’t limit its “kill count”.

DC and Warner Bros have a reputation for going to darker places, and releasing edgier films than most of the superhero movies seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They’ve shown they aren’t afraid of filming some gore, and long-lasting trauma. However, Black Adam won’t be too graphic, and officially isn’t going down the R-rated route, unlike the recently released flick, The Suicide Squad or the acclaimed 2019 movie, Joker. But, Garcia has reassured fans that keeping Black Adam PG – 13 won’t take away from the film’s DC bite.

“This will be PG-13, but it’s not because we’re being forced to be PG-13,” the producer said. “ The way we devised the movie, it just wasn’t necessary to make it R, and it’s something we discussed because we did want to be true to the character.”

“The truth is that we felt we were properly able to represent the edge and power that Black Adam has without needing to go to an R rating. This movie can thrive in a PG-13 space, and that’s great for us because we want to introduce Black Adam to as many people as possible,” Garcia continued. “No one ever felt like The Dark Knight was too soft. That was probably one of the hardest PG-13s you’ve ever seen. That’s the way we’ve approached our PG-13, and by no means has that rating limited our kill count!”

Although production on the action movie has now officially wrapped, plot details about Dwayne Johnson’s super ‘hero’ debut is still being kept under wraps. The movie is scheduled to release on July 29, 2022. Stay tuned for updates.

In the meantime, why not read our list of the best adventure movies to get your adrenaline kick.