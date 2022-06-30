Dune 2 delayed by a month, Godzilla Vs Kong 2 coming 2024

We have some release date updates for you, as Dune: Part Two has unfortunately been pushed back by a month. It’s moving from October 20, 2023 to November 17, 2023 – the week before Thanksgiving. The Hunger Games prequel, called The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is currently set for the exact same date.

In addition to this, the next Godzilla and King Kong MonsterVerse movie, which is as yet untitled, has been given a release date of March 15, 2024. Adam Wingard is returning to direct. Godzilla vs Kong was released day-and-date in theatres and on HBO Max, but still managed an impressive box office haul of $470 million worldwide. The sequel will go straight into IMAX theatres on its opening date.

Filming for Dune: Part Two begins in Budapest in the Autumn of 2022. Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin are all expected to return. Joining them are new cast-members Christopher Walken as the Emperor, Florence Pugh as his daughter Princess Irulan, Austin Butler as villain Feyd-Rautha, and Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot. Butler is currently receiving early Oscar buzz for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.

It looks like November 17, 2023 will be a busy day for movie releases, unless things continue to shuffle, as Universal also has DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls 3, and Paramount has their John Krasinski-directed Ryan Reynolds movie called Imaginary Friends. Krasinski will also be in the film, alongside Steve Carrell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Fiona Shaw.

Like Godzilla vs Kong, Dune also went day-and-date on HBO Max, but made $400 million at the box office. It was nominated for ten Oscars, and won six – for cinematography, editing, special effects, score, sound and production design.

While we wait for more news on Dune: Part Two