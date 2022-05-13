Godzilla Vs Kong 2 reunites The Guest’s Dan Stevens and Adam Wingard

The MonsterVerse is bringing together the filmmakers from one of the best thriller movies of the last decade. Dan Stevens has reportedly been cast in Godzilla Vs Kong 2, and he’ll be working under the direction of Adam Wingard, who led the previous monster movie.

Deadline broke the news, stating that production is gearing up on the oversized feature for a summer start to filming in Australia. Right now, very little is known about the story, but it’s Godzilla fighting King Kong, how much plot do you need to know? The two titans will get into a brawl, and another kaiju or two will get in the middle of it and suffer the consequences.

In the first Godzilla vs Kong, the third contender was MechaGodzilla, who inspired our two headline fighters to join forces. Perhaps this time it’ll just be an out and out grudge match? The action movie came out in 2021, and did very well for itself considering the pandemic. It garnered over $468 million worldwide at the box office, and that’s with being readily available on streaming service HBO Max from the day it opened.

This was the last instalment of the planned MonsterVerse, Legandary’s American reboot of the Godzilla franchise. Making that much money is surefire inspiration for more, and here we are.

Godzilla Vs Kong 2 is the only the fourth sequel to arrive since 2014’s Godzilla, but the turnover could increase in the coming years. Godzilla Vs Kong writer Max Borenstein told ScreenRant in 2021 that “some new, interesting instalments” are in the offing.

For now, we’ll see what this slobberknocker has to offer. We don’t have a Godzilla Vs Kong 2 release date, but with the cast starting to form, we mightn’t have to wait much longer. Check out the best adventure movies to pass the time.