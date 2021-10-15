Dune coming to HBO Max one day earlier than expected

Sci-fi fans better start packing their spice bags because it turns out we will be heading to Arrakis a day earlier than expected. Decider is reporting that the streaming service, HBO Max, has revealed a new release date for Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune. It will drop on the platform on October 21 at 18:00 EST instead of on October 22, as originally planned.

While one day isn’t a huge jump, it is still a welcome update for everyone who has been dying to see the upcoming adventure movie. Dune is one of the most anticipated films of the year. After its opening at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year and later at the New York Film Festival, it has already garnered critical acclaim, holding an impressive 89% on Rotten Tomatoes.

In our review for Villeneuve’s film, Steph Green dubs Dune as a “contender for one of the most stunning science fiction movies of all time”. So, needless to say, we are all anxious to witness the film for ourselves, and the sooner we get the chance to see it, the better.

Adapted from Frank Herbert’s space opera, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the son of Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), who has stewardship over a deadly planet called Arrakis. Arrakis, also known as Dune, holds the universe’s most sort after resource called melange (spice), a drug that extends human life and basically gives you superhuman abilities.

Besides debuting on HBO max on October 21, Dune: Part One will release in theatres on October 22. For more outer world adventures, here is our list of the best sci-fi series of all time.