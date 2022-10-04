Harry Potter’s Shirley Henderson cast in Dune spin-off series

We have a major update on the Dune spin-off series coming to HBO Max, as the two leads have been cast. Acclaimed British actresses Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson will star in Dune: The Sisterhood, which is the working title of the prequel series set 10,000 years before Paul Atreides grapples with the Harkonnens for control of spice and Arrakis.

The series, which is based on Frank Herbert’s classic novel follows the Harkonnen Sisters, played by Watson and Henderson, as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit. Paul’s mother Lady Jessica Atreides (Rebecca Ferguson) is a devoted member of this sect, and she tries to teach Paul their skills including ‘the voice.’

Watson and Henderson will portray Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen, respectively, the formidable Harkonnen Sisters, who have risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organisation of women who will go on to become the Bene Gesserit.

Diane Ademu-John serves as creator, writer, and co-showrunner with Alison Schapker. Johan Renck will direct the premiere episode. Denis Villeneuve, currently busy filming Dune: Part Two, is an executive producer of the series.

Shirley Henderson is a Scottish actress who has appeared in Trainspotting, the Bridget Jones trilogy, Marie Antoinette, and Okja. She played Moaning Myrtle in the Harry Potter franchise and is the voice of Babu Frik in Star Wars.

Emily Watson’s break-through role was in Breaking the Waves, for which she was nominated for an Oscar. She has also appeared in Punch-Drunk Love, Spielberg’s War Horse, The Theory of Everything, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and the critically-acclaimed TV series Chernobyl.

