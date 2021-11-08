Dune 2 reportedly filming in summer 2022

It looks like the cast and crew of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune will be heading back to Arrakis sooner than expected. According to journalist Josh Encinias, Warner Bros will begin filming Dune: Part 2 on July 18, 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Encinias – who attended a screening for the new science fiction movie – reported that a producer at the event confirmed the new production date for Dune: Part 2. Previously, Villeneuve told The Hollywood Reporter that Part 2 for his adaption of Frank Herbert’s novel would only begin filming in the latter half of 2022. This is due to the massive undertaking that the second action movie will likely be, and because the film is still in the early stages of development.

“I usually don’t talk that much about upcoming projects that are a massive work in progress. Dune: Part Two is a baby that has just been conceived,” Villeneuve explained. “We don’t know if it’s a boy or a girl yet. There’s a lot of challenging work ahead of us, but it’s exciting.”

But, despite the director’s claims, it seems like the studio wants more spice sooner rather than later. Dune: Part 2 will follow on directly from the events of Part 1, with Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) travelling with the Freeman. Dune: Part 2 will see more of Zendaya’s character, and possibly some sandworm riding.

Currently Dune: Part 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on October 10, 2023. While we wait on more updates sci-fi fans can see Dune: Part 1. Dune: Part 1 is out in cinemas now and available to watch on the streaming service HBO Max for US viewers.