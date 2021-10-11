Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero teases return of Broly

Dragon Ball fans know there are three immutable facts in life. There’s always another Super Saiyan transformation, Yamcha exists to suffer, and Broly always returns. Case and point, a new teaser has revealed that Broly will make an appearance in the new anime movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

The trailer, which was released at New York Comic-Con, featured a blink, and you’ll miss it moment where it seems like Goku and Broly are training together. This makes sense considering the end of the last movie, where following the pair climactic battle, Goku tracked Broly down in the hopes of sparring with him one day in the future.

Little is known about Super Hero’s plot at the moment, but the trailer does give us a few clues. It looks like the Red Ribbon Army, the evil organisation that plagued Goku as a kid, and built the evil androids 17 and 18, are back to menace our heroes. We also got a few quick flashes of Goku, Piccolo, Pan, and new characters Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, who may or may not be the action movie’s villains.

Dragon Ball Super manga executive editor Akio Iyoku and Toei Animation producer Norihiro Hayashida announced Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero at [email protected] earlier this year.

“There’s two ‘supers’ in there, which is great,” Iyoku at the time. “We really wanted to emphasise that this movie is all about the superhero vibes. Toriyama is really focusing on the aspects of the superhero this time.”

Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, is heavily involved in the film’s production, and he’s written the original story, script, and designed all the characters.

If you love Goku’s adventure’s check out our guide on where to watch Dragon Ball.