Christopher Sabat reveals his favourite Dragon Ball Super Broly scene

As one of the best anime series of all time, it will come as no surprise to Dragon Ball Super fans that anime movie, Broly, turned out to be a box office hit.

An extension of the Dragon Ball Super TV series, Dragon Ball Super Broly, was released in movie theatres in January 2019. After making $24 million in its first week of release, Broly became the US’s third highest-grossing anime movie of all time.

Like other instalments of the Dragon Ball franchise, Broly follows the story of Goku and Vegeta, who are two of the only survivors of the Saiyan alien race. Except, as explained in this animated movie, they’re not — a third Saiyan, named Broly, was banished to a remote planet as a baby due to his immense power, and now, in cahoots with the evil Frieza, is heading down to Earth with some scores to settle…

In a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Christopher Sabat, who is known as the voice actor for anime villain Vegeta, shared his favourite moment from the film.