This anime you’ve never heard of just beat Dragon Ball Super

One of the newest and best animes is continuing to have massive success, and so is its source material manga, which is even outperforming Dragon Ball Super.

A new anime on the rise in 2023 is currently outpacing one of the best anime series of all time, Dragon Ball Super, and in a myriad of ways. With the rise of Crunchyroll and Netflix‘s collection, more people than ever are enjoying the medium.

Manga is the lifeblood of a lot of anime, with it being the likes of One Piece, Attack on Titan, and Naruto all being based on the work of talented writers and artists on-page.

A new contender has entered the chat and is dominating several formats right now, and you might not even have heard of it.

According to Shueisha’s MANGA Plus chart — which, for the uninitiated, is a digital manga service not dissimilar to Marvel Unlimited’s comics platform — Oshi no Ko is outranking titles like Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia, and more titans in readership, at number 5.

If you indeed haven’t heard of it, Oshi no Ko, which was successfully adapted into an anime series in 2023 with an impressively huge debut on HIDIVE (an anime streaming service), centres on a gynaecologist who is reincarnated into a Japanese Idol in the music industry.

The animated series has been praised by critics for its bubblegum-pop visuals, gripping themes, and reinvention of a popular trope: reincarnation. Streaming on HIDIVE, Oshi no Ko episode 4 released on May 3, 2023.

