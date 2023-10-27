This Doctor Who bundle includes the best audio dramas for under $18

While we eagerly await the arrival of the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary special next month (and even more so for Ncuti Gatwa to make his official entrance as the 15th Doctor next year), there’s never been a better time to revisit some of the best Doctor Who audio dramas and brush up on your Gallifreyan history.

Luckily, you can now buy an astonishing Doctor Who megabundle that includes games, comics, and audiobooks. Available on Humble, the megabundle starts at just under $1 for the five item bundle, or $17.76 for the entire 36 items.

But, frankly, if you’re a megafan of the sci-fi series like us, you’ll probably have your eye on the full collection. The real gem in here is the audio drama selection, which includes stories voiced by none other than David Tennant and Billie Piper themselves, like Infamy of the Zaross, and The Sword of the Chevalier. (These usually go for a pretty penny on their own, around the $13 mark.)

The Tales from New Earth audio drama is also included, which takes place in one of the best settings featured in the TV series: New Earth. (Which you’ll remember from the episodes The End of the World, New Earth, and Gridlock.) For the record, the Tales from New Earth audio usually costs around $36, so this is an incredible deal.

And that’s not even the half of it. Everything in the bundle has a value of $708.84, and you can check out the expansive list of everything that’s included below. If you don’t want to miss out, be sure to get your hands on it right here.

Here’s the full list of everything included in the Doctor Who 36 item bundle:

Doctor Who — The Tenth Doctor Chronicles

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Volume 1-7

Doctor Who: Adventures in Time and Space – Tenth Doctor Adventures Book

Doctor Who – Infamy of the Zaross Audio Drama

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Year 3 Volume 1-3

Doctor Who – The Sword of the Chevalier Audio Drama

Doctor Who – Cold Venegeance

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Archives Volume 1-3

The Diary of River Song Series 02

Doctor Who: The Eleventh Doctor Volume 1

Doctor Who: The Twelfth Doctor Volume 1

Doctor Who: Adventures in Time and Space – Eleventh Doctor Adventures Book

Doctor Who: Aliens and Creatures

Doctor Who – Damaged Goods

UNIT – Shutdown

Cat’s Eye

Medicine Man

The Ravens of Despair

The First Doctor Sourcebook

The Second Doctor Sourcebook

The Third Doctor Sourcebook

The Fourth Doctor Sourcebook

The Fifth Doctor Sourcebook

The Sixth Doctor Sourcebook

The Seventh Doctor Sourcebook

The Eighth Doctor Sourcebook

The Ninth Doctor Sourcebook

The Tenth Doctor Sourcebook

The Eleventh Doctor Sourcebook

The Twelfth Doctor Sourcebook

The Einstein Engine

Tales From New Earth Audio Drama

Doctor Who: A Tale of Two Time Lords

Doctor Who Roleplaying Game Rulebook

The Time Traveller’s Companion

Defending the Earth: The Unit Sourcebook

That’s a lot of goodies right there! With some of the best Doctor incarnations featured, there should be plenty here to keep you going until the Doctor Who season 14 release date hits. What’s more, this bundle helps raise money for Children in Need, so you can be sure that adding to your collection will also serve as a good deed. (It’s what the Doctor would do.) The Doctor Who Megabundle is available until November 23.

