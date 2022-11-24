Disney producer reveals if Tangled 2 will ever happen

It’s been over a decade since the Disney movie Tangled re-introduced audiences to the story of Rapunzel. Though the animated movie had a definitive ending, we’ve often wondered if a follow-up will ever happen, so we asked producer Roy Conli if it’s possible, and he doesn’t say no.

“I used to answer, ‘well, she cut her hair.’ Will there ever be a Tangled 2? I don’t know. Frankly, you know?” Conli told The Digital Fix. “Byron Howard, who was one of the directors on it, we’ve talked about it a lot. We love that character. But he feels as a storyteller. He’s told the tale. So we’ll see, we’ll see. Stranger things have happened.”

That’s not exactly a yes either, mind, but the notion Conli and Howard have discussed it gives us hope for another trip back to that particular magical kingdom. In the first adventure movie, Rapunzel is a Disney princess with magical hair that can stop the ageing process. She’s kept locked up in a tower by her mother, the queen, who’s using her to maintain eternal youth.

It’s a retelling of the Grimm fairytale Rapunzel, though full of the usual colourful liberties made by the House of Mouse. Nathan Greno and Byron Howard co-directed the fantasy movie, and it was a success both commercially and with critics.

We’ll just have to wait and see if we get another chapter. For now, Conli was producer on Strange World, a new science fiction movie featuring the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal and Dennis Quaid, among others. Our Emma-Jane Betts enjoyed it, calling the film “a thrilling adventure” in her Strange World review.

For more from the Disney vault, have a look at our list of the best Pixar movies.