New Disney movie may be one of the biggest box office bombs ever

Disney is one of the most successful movie studios in the world. In its nearly 100 years of existence, the studio’s been nominated for countless Oscars, made some of the best movies of all time, and become one of the largest companies in the world.

Despite this incredible success, though, the studio isn’t infallible, and there have been more than a few flops over the years. Films like the science fiction movie John Carter or the animated movie Black Cauldron immediately spring to mind when you think about box office Disney disasters.

Unfortunately, it seems the latest Disney movie, Strange World, is going to be consigned to the history books as a box office dud. The film opened to a rather lamentable $18.6 million at the North American box office and an even more depressing $9.2 million in other territories. That means it closed out its first weekend with a rather flat $27.8 million.

Box office analysts at The Hollywood Reporter have labelled Strange World box office “the worst opening for a Disney Animation Thanksgiving title in modern times” and a disaster for Disney. The film’s expected to lose the studio between $100 and $147 million.

This may come as a surprise to those who’ve seen that adventure movie because it actually received relatively good reviews. Our own Emma-Jane Betts wrote in her Strange World review that the film was a thrilling enough adventure which was worth seeing on the big screen.

Unfortunately, it seems that move-goers have voted on their wallets with this one. Still, not all is lost. The musical Encanto only really became a phenomenon once it hit the streaming service Disney Plus, so maybe Strange World will enjoy a second life when it hits the platform.

