One of the best rom-coms of the year is now streaming on Disney Plus

Disney Plus has just added one of the best romance movies of 2023, making the film available to stream for all standard subscribers of the service in the UK.

Rye Lane

One of the best rom-coms of the year can now be streamed on Disney Plus UK for standard subscribers. Rye Lane, the debut feature from  Raine Allen-Miller, has been added to the service after making waves with critics on the British film festival circuit.

The romance movie covers familiar ground – two Londoners coming out of a break up enjoy some meetcute in the eponymous location. On the one hand you have David Jonsson as Dom, who’s just been cheated on by his long-term partner, and on the other you have Yas, played by Vivian Oparah, who saw one too many warning signs.

They hatch an elaborate scheme together to go one of Yas’s records back, propelling them on a slightly madcap misadventure. It’s lowkey one of the best comedy movies on top of being adorable.

Nathan Bryon and Tom Melia wrote the screenplay. Currently, Rye Lane’s sitting at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the best movies of the year based on critical consensus.

As much might just qualify Rye Lane as one of the best Disney Plus movies, at least for British subscribers. American readers will find the film on Hulu, thankfully part of the standard library there for users as well.

