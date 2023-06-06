Diablo should be a TV series, and it’s long overdue

From Lord of the Rings to the battle for Westeros in Game of Thrones, let’s be honest; people love fantasy. There is something about sleek swords cutting into creatures of the dark and adventuring parties spelunking into abandoned mines that never fails to capture our imagination. So why, then, in an era when the genre is thriving, do we not have any Diablo TV series or movies?

If you have access to the internet, chances are you know that the hit role-playing videogame Diablo IV just released. Published by Blizzard, the game is the fourth main entry in the franchise and lets players pick a character from one of several classes. You may choose to play as a Barbarian or a Sorcerer, but either way, you will be dungeon crawling and trying to hold back some gnarly-looking demons in an effort to push back the forces of hell.

Like many fans of fantasy and hacking my way through waves of enemies, I jumped at the chance to pick myself up a copy. And while the gameplay and carnage didn’t disappoint, so far, I’ve been left wanting more…more from Hollywood, that is. Diablo isn’t just tons of fun; it’s an impressive story and a potential TV series treasure trove. And if this newest game has proven anything, it is that an adaptation is long overdue.

Just like other successful RPGs, such as The Witcher, Diablo isn’t just a straight-action fest. It’s an IP with tons of substance and enough lore that it can easily stand next to the likes of George RR Martin’s world in Game of Thrones.

Taking dark fantasy to a whole new level, the games tell the story of the ongoing war between Heaven and Hell and are packed with demonic politics, lovers’ betrayal, and eons of history, which have led to our playable character’s abilities.

Angels and Demons have been fighting in an endless war known as the Eternal Conflict. Their goal is to hold control over all creation, for chaos on the Demon’s side, and order on Heaven’s. However, Diablo’s main setting is born from the union between a demon (Lilith) and an angel (Inarius) who sought to escape the conflict.

The two created Sanctuary by using The Worldstone, an ancient relic that can bend reality, in hopes of attaining peace together. However, as you can guess, the lovers didn’t get a happy ending. Lilith has goals of beating both Heaven and Hell, coming out as a victor of the Eternal Conflict, leading Inarius to banish her into The Void (a realm of nothingness) on more than one occasion.

The humans of Sanctuary also fling themselves into conflict as they develop their magic, which leads to a demon being resurrected. The demon tells the Prime Evils of Hell the location of Sanctuary (which still has the Worldstone), and yeah, all hell breaks loose.

This is a very brief description of Diablo’s history, and to be honest, to get into everything would take at least a couple of hours to read. I also don’t want to spoil anything for all you fellow Diablo 4 players.

So I will say, The Eternal Conflict is still raging, Lilith has made her way back to Sanctuary, and Inarius is becoming increasingly disillusioned about his paradise. However, with complex character arcs and surprising revelations, the line between good and evil has become downright murky.

This is a full-blown saga, and with war, forbidden and tragic romance, and gruesome demons, you can’t tell me that Diablo wouldn’t make an amazing fantasy series! Imagine if a director like Guillermo del Toro got his claws into the dark fantasy, bringing us the gruesome monsters and capturing the strangely beautiful yet macabre world that is Sanctuary. You’d have a hit on your hands for sure.

Drama series such as House of the Dragon, Rings of Power, and The Witcher, have proven that fans are hungry for long-form fantasy. People love creative mythology, otherworldly characters, and magical fight sequences. And who doesn’t want a good old monster to haunt their dreams too?

The Diablo franchise has already sold 24.8 million copies worldwide and has tons of books based on its lore and spin-off comics. In short, it has a fanbase, it has the source material, and studios would be foolish to keep sleeping on its potential.

So, as I continue dungeon crawling and trying to make my perfect Diablo 4 build, I’ll be dreaming of the Diablo TV series that I know would be amazing if given a chance. Fingers crossed that a studio sees the light soon and tries to make a deal with Blizzard. Until then, godspeed, fellow adventurers, and I’ll see you in Kyovashad.

