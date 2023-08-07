Animated movie that ruined the world is now streaming on Netflix

We will never get away from Minions. They’re an all-consuming force, and Despicable Me was ground zero for their invasion. If you’d like to see what inflicted Minions on us, and one of the best animated movies to boot, it’s now available to watch on Netflix.

Released in 2010, Despicable Me introduces Gru, a movie villain who gets outshined by another antagonistic entity. In his doldrums, Gru loses funding for his nefarious schemes and his children are taken away. Yes, this family movie is probably darker than you’d think.

All he has left are his Minions – a yellow, marshmallow-like workforce who are like toddlers. Together, they have to stop Gru’s rival, Vector, in the kids movie. We won’t spoil how that goes, but you can probably guess.

Steve Carell voices Gru, but even couldn’t stop the Minions overshadowing everything. Despicable Me did well at the box office, earning over $560 million worldwide. The immediate sequel, and the spin-off Minions, did much better and made the franchise a genuine sensation.

Now, anything Minions related is a surefire hit for the highest-grossing movies of that year. They’re everywhere! And it all began right here, directed by Chris Renaud and Pierre Coffin. Oh, and let’s not forget Pharrell’s chart-topper ‘Happy’, either.

Truly, Despicable Me has caused a lot of headaches, and now you can add one more to the list on Netflix! Sadly, this one’s only on the US version of the platform, but you can find Home and comedy movie Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs on the British version for similar entertainment!

