Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas erotic thriller movie Deep Water heading to Amazon

It was recently announced that Adrian Lyne’s erotic thriller Deep Water, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, had been removed from the Disney release schedule. It has now been announced that the Patricia Highsmith adaptation will be heading to Hulu in the US and Amazon will be handling international distribution, Deadline have exclusively revealed.

The film was originally set for January 2022, but the new release date is as yet unknown. Ben Affleck has had a busy last quarter of 2021, with the release of Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, which he co-wrote and has a supporting role in, as well as The Tender Bar. Ana de Armas has also had a fairly big year, by appearing in a Bond film. She will soon be seen in Blonde, a ‘fictionalised chronicle of the inner life’ of Marilyn Monroe.

Adrian Lyne is one of the kings of the erotic thriller, a sub-genre that has been dying out in the last two decades, after its hey-day in the 80s and early 90s. Lyne directed 9 1/2 Weeks, Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal. He hasn’t directed a film since 2002’s Unfaithful, starring Richard Gere and Diane Lane.

The straight-to-streaming model for films intended for adult audiences will only become more common, with Affleck’s The Last Duel struggling at the box office and even Spielberg’s West Side Story underperforming on its opening weekend.

Disney’s acquisition of Twentieth Century Fox titles has led to fears that they will be ‘buried,’ due to the conglomerate focusing on profitable IP from studios such as Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.

Deep Water is about a married couple who allow one another to take lovers, start playing mind games with one another and things spiral into murder.

We will keep you updated of any release date news