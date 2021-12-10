Ben Affleck thriller movie from Fatal Attraction director removed from Disney’s schedule

Disney has confirmed that Adrian Lyne’s (Fatal Attraction) upcoming “erotic thriller movie” Deep Water, won’t be heading to the big screen any time soon. According to Deadline, 20th Century Studios, the company behind the project, has pulled the film starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas from its 2022 theatrical release schedule.

Based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 novel of the same name, Deep Water tells the story of an out of love married couple (Affleck and de Armas) who begin a series of deadly mind games with one another in the hopes of reclaiming their spark. However, it seems like their lover’s issues run deep, and this result in a lot of mysterious deaths. The drama movie was set for a theatrical release on January 14, 2022, but now a release date for Affleck’s new film is unclear.

This isn’t the first time Deep Water has been delayed either. The film was first scheduled to hit theatres on November 12, 2020, but was delayed to August 13, 2021. It was then pushed back again to January 14, 2022, and no new date has been confirmed just yet. Currently, the studios haven’t released a statement explaining their decision to pull Deep Water from their 2022 line-up. Stay tuned for updates.

Alongside Affleck and de Armas, the cast for Deep Water included the likes of Tracy Letts (Lady Bird), Rachel Blanchard (Fargo), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Kristen Connolly (The Cabin in the Woods), and Jacob Elordi (Euphoria). Zach Helm and Sam Levinson had penned the script, adapting Highsmith’s original story for the big screen.

While we may not get to see Ben Affleck in Deep Water any time soon, fans can watch the star in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, which is now available on Disney Plus.