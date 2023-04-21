Is Dead Ringers streaming? How to watch the new Rachel Weisz series

Is Dead Ringers streaming? There’s a new thriller series in town starring Rachel Weisz.

Dead Ringers is a new miniseries based on the David Cronenberg ’80s movie of the same name. The show is already being touted as one of the best TV series of the year, and it stars Rachel Weisz as two twins: Elliot and Beverly Mantle. With twists and chills, the new psychological drama series is a must-watch. So here’s our guide on how to watch Dead Ringers including all streaming options

Where can I watch Dead Ringers?

Dead Ringers is available to watch now on Amazon Prime Video. It released on April 21 2023, and as an Amazon Prime Video original, the show is exclusive to the streaming service, so if you want to watch the Rachel Weisz series you’ll have to fire up the subscription.

