Titans season 5 release date speculation, cast, plot, and news

What’s the Titans season 5 release date? Nightwing, Starfire, Beast Boy, Raven, Superboy, and more Teen Titans made their way to live action for the first time in this team-up series. But can we expect more?

Titans largely stayed clear of DCU drama, sequestered in its own corner away from the Arrowverse or confusing canon in new movies. And while fans could never agree on what the best TV series to adapt DC Comics is, Titans has its fair share of fans.

With season 4’s showdown against Brother Blood having wrapped up in May 2023 with the finale episode ‘Titans Forever’, is there going to be a Titans season 5 release date in the future? Or are there spin-offs planned? Here’s what we think about the chances of them appearing in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, and much more.

Titans season 5 release date speculation

Titans was canceled, with the final season being the fourth. There are no plans to continue the story. If a miracle happened, though, we’d likely be waiting until 2025 for a season 5 release date.

Considering no work has gone into writing season 5, new deals would have to be struck with the cast and crew. Add in the delays from the Actors Strike and it’s clear there would be a wait in comparison to how fast season 5 would have arrived without any of these hurdles.

Realistically, this is the end of the road. The series was axed and we think it’s unlikely any of its characters will be used again without a recast.

Who would be in the Titans season 5 cast?

If Titans was to get another season, we suspect the series would want to bring back the main characters such as Brenton Thwaites’ Nightwing and Anna Diop’s Starfire for season 5.

Surviving heroes from season 4 would likely return wherever possible. A possible wrinkle, though, is that when series make comebacks after cancellations, often not everyone involved will come back. Potentially, some of the main players could say no.

Spoilers ahead! Lisa Ambalavanar as Jinx and Titus Welliver’s Lex Luthor were killed off, so they definitely wouldn’t return, at least not without some magic.

Our speculative Titans season 5 cast list:

Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson / Nightwing

Mame-Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Kory Anders / Starfire

Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven / White Raven

Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy

Joshua Orpin as Conner Kent-Luthor / Superboy

Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake / Robin

Curran Walters as Jason Todd / Red Hood

Franka Potente as May Bennett / Mother Mayhem

Joseph Morgan as Sebastian Sanger / Brother Blood

James Scully as Bernard Fitzmartin

Nicola Correia-Damude as Gina

What would Titans season 5 be about?

If Titans season 5 ever happened, we think the series would come up with a new villain for the team to go up against, now as young adults.

A time jump would probably be in the mix, for obvious reasons, and given the Titans won in season 4 part 2, we think Tim, Conner, and Gar would take more of a lead now that they’re the heroes they had wanted to be. And with Rachel embracing her darkness in the final season, we’d hope for more to be done in that corner of the story too.

Ultimately, it’s hard to guess which of the best DC villains would be roped in for a new installment given that season 4 was not finished with the intention of a follow-up.

Is there a Titans season 5 trailer?

A Titans season 5 trailer, should the series be revived, would likely not be released until early 2025. That being said, we’re not holding our breath after the show’s ending.

Shooting a season would take months, and then post-production would need to be completed. So even if somehow the series was greenlit, most of 2024 would be spent making it, never mind releasing footage.

Instead, we have fan-written guides to watch all the DC movies in order if you’re itching for more heroics.

Where can I watch Titans season 5?

You can’t watch Titans season 5 anywhere, unfortunately, as it was canceled. And we think Max likely wouldn’t host a revival.

HBO Max originally took the reigns over when Titans’ prior platform, DC Universe, scrapped its in-house content plan. Also a survivor of the shutdown was the Harley Quinn animated series (thank god).

Max, as it’s now branded, chose to cancel Titans ahead of season 4’s completion. It clearly isn’t interested in making more of it, so we think season 5’s best shot would be with an alternative service or network. To be frank, though, we don’t foresee any of this actually happening.

How many episodes of Titans season 5 would there be?

There would likely be 8-12 episodes of Titans season 5 if it was made, given that season 4 had 12 but was the final season before the cancellation.

We suspect the lower end of that range, 8, would be more likely considering the series’ viewership ratings. Usually, when struggling projects get a hail mary, it’s a shortened one.

