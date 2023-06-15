The Flash – Who is the new Bruce Wayne in the DCU?

Who is the new Bruce Wayne in The Flash? The role of Batman is among the most coveted superhero roles in Hollywood, with many great performers donning the cowl and stepping into the driver’s seat of the Batmobile over the years.

In the DCU, Ben Affleck has played Bruce Wayne ever since 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Affleck is back for The Flash release date, but the movie also features other Batman actors. We know that Michael Keaton‘s return has been heavily featured in the trailers, but is he the only other Batman to appear?

And once the dust settles on The Flash ending and we look ahead to the DC movies to come, who is the new Bruce Wayne? Well, there are spoilers ahead as we reveal all about the future of Gotham’s most devoted crusader and the best actors who have played him. So if you haven’t seen the movie yet, check out our spoiler-free The Flash review instead.

Who is the new Bruce Wayne in The Flash?

George Clooney is Bruce Wayne at the end of The Flash, but it’s not clear whether he will play Batman again in future DC movies.

Michael Keaton is the Bruce Wayne we spend the most time with in The Flash, as he occupies the Batman mantle in the changed history Barry Allen finds himself stranded in. In the original timeline, of course, Barry is on friendly(ish) terms with Affleck’s incarnation.

When Barry returns to the present day at the end of the movie, he assumes that he has restored the timeline. So when he gets a friendly call from Bruce, he thinks nothing of it. That is until a fancy car pulls up and Bruce steps out, and Barry doesn’t recognize him.

In a remarkable casting coup, this new Bruce Wayne is played by George Clooney. The star only played Batman once, in 1997’s Batman & Robin, which was a critical disaster and is considered to be one of the worst movies ever made.

Given Clooney has previously said he “fucked up” by playing Batman, it’s a shock to see him back in the role.

As for the future, we’re not completely convinced that we’ll see Clooney as Batman in new movies. While we can imagine that Clooney would be happy to do a day’s work on a surprise cameo, it’s more difficult to picture him back on set for full Batman movies – especially as James Gunn’s Gods and Monsters plan is likely to completely reset everything.

Speaking of which, we’ve explained five things we want to see from James Gunn’s DCU. For more on Bruce, we’ve argued that Michael Keaton is the best Batman thanks to one scene and explained the reason for Keaton’s Batman voice.

For more on the best movies heading to the DCU, check out our guides to the Superman Legacy release date and Batman’s return in The Brave and the Bold release date.