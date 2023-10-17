Taylor Swift loses out on major record to hit DC movie

She may be a global superstar, but even Taylor Swift can't defeat the one of the most formidable characters from the DCU when it comes to the box office.

Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour, with Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in The Batman, and Joaquin Phoenix as Joker
Jakob Barnes's Avatar

Published:

DC Universe

If there is anyone in the world who could possibly be more powerful than even the best superheroes and villains, it’s Taylor Swift. But, the pop queen has lost a big battle at the box office to a DC favorite.

The DCU has a lot going on right now, and watching the DC movies in order is about to get a lot more complicated thanks to James Gunn and Peter Safran’s plans for Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. But, it’s not their new movies that are causing problems for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour film.

No, it’s actually one of the best DC villains who has scuppered Swift’s plans to bring in the biggest October opening of all time. Damn you, Joker!

Swift has just released The Eras Tour, a concert movie featuring footage from the musician’s epic performances along her latest tour. So, if you didn’t manage to get tickets to see her in person, you can watch (and hear) all the action in your nearest theater.

Naturally, anything relating to Swift is bound to be one of the biggest and best musical events of the year. But, according to figures from CNBC, The Eras Tour has narrowly missed out on defeating 2019’s Joker to become the highest domestic opening of any film ever released in the month of October.

YouTube Thumbnail

Joker benefited from being an origin story for one of the best DC characters of all time, and also had the power of one of the best actors, Joaquin Phoenix, behind it. These factors, twinned with the mass hysteria that surrounded the film at the time where people believed it would lead to riots on the street, helped Joker achieve an opening of $96.2 million.

The Eras Tour opened to a sum of $92.8 million, which sounds huge, but AMC and box office experts actually predicted the film would be closer to breaking the $100 million barrier. That said, Swift’s movie did open in fewer screens than Joker, and no screenings were held before 6pm on the opening Friday, which may well have contributed to the relatively disappointing returns.

We say disappointing, but those figures are still absolutely staggering. Who knows, the power of the Swifties could end up making The Eras Tour one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. That is, until Phoenix reprises his role for the Joker 2 release date and takes down Taylor once again. Now that is a superhero movie I would pay to watch. If you want more DC content, here’s what we know about Superman Legacy, too.

Jakob is a Staff Writer for The Digital Fix who spends most of his time looking for fascinating facts from the world of film and television to share with our readers. His favorite thing in the whole galaxy is Star Wars, though Batman comes a close second. Jakob has been working in the entertainment industry since 2014, when he founded the award-winning publication JumpCut Online, and also has experience in sports journalism, writing for outlets like The Spurs Web and Football Paradise. If you want to be Jakob's friend, just tell him you think The Last Jedi is a masterpiece.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.