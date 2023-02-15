Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn revealed in first Joker 2 image

Ever since the news dropped that pop superstar Lady Gaga was taking on the role of DC villain Harley Quinn for the upcoming Joker 2 release date, fans have been waiting with bated breath for a glimpse of her. Well, the wait is over, as a new image from the DCU flick has dropped.

The first film saw Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix bag himself an Academy Award for his terrifying portrayal of Arthur Fleck, and the DC movie made a hell of a lot of money too, which always helps. It was no surprise then that a sequel was given the greenlight. What was surprising however, is the casting of Gaga and the fact the new movie is set to be a musical.

Not content with being a megastar in the music world, Gaga is making a name for herself in Hollywood now. After starring in A Star is Born and House of Gucci, Gaga will push herself to the limits as Joker’s muse, and we now know what she will look like in the role.

Lady Gaga tweeted in the early hours of 15 February 2023 with an image (see below) of herself as Harley in a worrying embrace with Phoenix’s Joker. She captioned the tweet, simply: “Folie à Deux.”

It doesn’t appear that Gaga has gone full Harley at this stage, with none of her trademark make-up or multi-coloured hair. The look on her face suggests Joker is a fairly new acquaintance to her, and the fact she has red on her lips implies the pair may have just shared their first kiss perhaps.

There’s a few things we want to see in Joker 2, but we’ll probably have to wait a while for more details. As Joker 2 is separate from the new trajectory of DC’s Chapter 1 Gods and Monsters, we can at least expect the production to run smoothly away from the hectic bigger picture being orchestrated by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

