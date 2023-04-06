Joker 2 wraps, director gives us best look yet at Harley Quinn

Social media has been abuzz in recent weeks with photos taken (presumably by paparazzi and passers-by) of the filming of Joker 2, and we’ve seen plenty of Lady Gaga’s perfect Harley Quinn. One of the most iconic locations is the steps in The Bronx which were made famous by the first movie, and seem to crop up again in the sequel. Joker 2 filming locations included New York, New Jersey, and Los Angeles.

Director Todd Phillips made the surprising decision to make Joker 2 a musical, with the subtitle Folie a Deux. Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener are new additions to the cast, with Zazie Beetz returning from the first movie.

Todd Phillips posted on Instagram; “That’s a wrap. Thanks to these two [Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix] and the entire cast, and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together.” He posted a photo of Phoenix, who is now known as one of the best Joker actors, in a plum-coloured suit and dark green tie which perfectly match his clown make-up.

More excitingly, Phillips also posted a photo of Lady Gaga which gives us our best and most close-up look at her take on Harley Quinn yet. She is wearing a tweed coat over what looks like a ballerina-style bodice with some tulle gathered at the top. Gaga has a blonde bob with a fringe (that’s bangs to some of you). She has messy red lipstick and black star shapes over her eyes, in the style of a Pierrot clown. Her hair and make up are both disheveled and her clothes are dirty.

Both Gaga and Phoenix are known for going to extreme lengths when preparing and playing roles, so the Joker 2 set must have been intense. Phoenix will next be seen in Ari Aster’s Beau is Afraid and Ridley Scott’s Napoleon. Joker 2 is only Gaga’s third major acting role, after Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born and Ridley Scott’s movie based on a true story House of Gucci.

While we wait for more news regarding Joker 2, check out our guide to the best Batman villains.