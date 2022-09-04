Is Joker 2 a musical? Joker 2 now has a release date, and fans are getting excited. The big question, though is whether it is indeed a musical or whether it just has some music in it.

The DCU‘s Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, was less about the Clown Prince of Crime’s battles with Batman and more of a twisted character piece. One of the best thriller movies of the year, it was basically the bastard child of Taxi Driver and The Killing Joke. Fans and critics loved it, and Phoenix won Best Actor at the Oscars for playing the deadly clown in one of DC’s best movies.

New movies, or at least one sequel, were inevitable. Titled Joker: Folie à Deux, a reference to the real-life illness of the same name, which is a delusion shared by two people in close association, one was greenlit. A few details then leaked that suggested this film may be more theatrical than the first. So is Joker 2 a musical?

Is Joker 2 a musical?

Yes, Joker 2 is a musical. The film’s composer, Hildur Guðnadóttir, confirmed the news.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Guðnadótti said “All I can say is there is going to be a lot of music. That’s all I can give away.”

Who might Lady Gaga be playing in Joker 2?

Lady Gaga is playing Harleen Quinzel (who becomes Harley Quinn) in Joker 2.

Harley is the Joker’s on-again, off-again girlfriend and sidekick who helps him pull off his evil schemes. Quinn first met the Joker at Arkham Asylum, where she was treating him for his various psychosis. During their sessions, though, Harley fell in love with the Joker, eventually helping him escape and set off on a crime spree.

