The Flash is finally here and its villain is one we've seen defeated before. Here is our guide explaining how General Zod came back to life for the new movie.

How does General Zod come back to life in The Flash? Barry Allen’s newest outing is finally here, and has given fans tons to question about the DCU canon. You may be wondering how a particular villain who has been dead for a decade returned to the big screen. Warning, spoilers ahead!

In the new DC movie The Flash, fans were gifted with plenty of surprising DCU cameos. But the new movie’s main DC villain is one we’ve all seen before, and more importantly is a foe who was already defeated by Superman in 2013. If you’ve watched Man of Steel, you may be wondering how General Zod (played by Michael Shannon) returned to battle Barry Allen in the latest superhero movie.

Well, the good news is that we’re here to clear up all this timeline confusion. Below, we break down how General Zod comes back to life in The Flash, and reveal what it takes for our titular hero to bring him down once again.

How does General Zod come back to life in The Flash?

General Zod comes back to life because Barry’s tampering with time in the Chronobowl led to an alternate dimension where the DC villain hasn’t been killed. In The Flash, Barry’s antics have led to him being brought back in time to the events of the Superman movie Man of Steel.

In the 2013 movie, Zod plans to terraform Earth and effectively tries to destroy humanity in order for genetically engineered Kryptonians to thrive. He was ultimately stopped by Henry Cavill’s Superman. However, thanks to Barry’s time interference, Superman was killed as a baby, and now it is up to Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, Michael Keaton’s Batman, and a version of himself to save the day and stop Zod’s terraforming.

But, if you’ve seen The Flash ending, you’d know that Zod is one tough cookie, and without a grown-up Clark Kent to stop him, he is pretty much unkillable…yikes. In fact, the only way to kill General Zod again is by erasing the new timeline completely, a step that Barry ultimately takes.

