We almost got a darker and grittier Shazam movie

When Shazam burst on to our screens a few years ago, it was quickly established that this 2019 movie was worlds away from the dark and gritty DC Universe we’d come accustomed to.

Similar to the likes of Bruce Wayne, 14-year-old Billy Batson had something of a tragic backstory as an abandoned child in the foster care system. However, as he acquires the powers of Shazam and adjusts to being a superhero, his attitude and antics with adoptive brother Freddy stay, for the most part, light and comedic. It’s like a superhero movie version of Tom Hanks movie Big.

With the Shazam 2 release date being closer than ever, it’s hard to imagine Shazam being anything other than a comedy movie. Yet, as reported by Collider, a decade-long, stopping-and-starting production process meant that the DC movie was, for a while at least, going in a wildly different direction.

Back in the early ‘2000s, New Line Cinema had the rights to develop a Shazam movie directed by Peter Segal. But once Warner Bros acquired the studio, they wanted the film to go in a radically different direction. John August, the then-screenwriter for the Shazam movie, explained in a 2009 blog post, “The studio felt the movie played too young. They wanted edgier. They wanted Billy to be older. They wanted Black Adam to appear much earlier.”