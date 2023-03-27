Lady Gaga fan crashes Joker 2 set to have her boob signed

Little Monsters swarmed the Joker 2 movie set after Lady Gaga started shooting scenes as Harley Quinn, but one particular fan had the breast time.

lady gaga in joker 2

Published:

DC UniverseLady Gaga

The only thing more intense than Harley Quinn’s love for DC villain the Clown Prince of Crime is Lady Gaga stans’ love for… Lady Gaga. The pop sensation, who has also starred in drama movies like A Star is Born and House of Gucci, is leading the cast of DC movie Joker 2 alongside Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix, who is reprising his role from the first film.

However, Gaga’s passionate legion of fans probably gave Joker 2 cast and crew a little more than they bargained for when they showed up in droves at New York County Supreme Court, where scenes for the film are currently being filmed.

In an interview with Vulture, one especially excited Gaga fan, who identified herself in the piece as Emily, revealed that she gained access to the set by pretending to be an extra before setting her plan to get her idol’s autograph into action.

“I climbed up on that pillar up there,” she said, pointing at a courthouse pillar, “and my dumb ass grabbed Lady Gaga by the shoulders.” Although she apologised to the star — who Emily said was “really nice about it” — this led to her being removed from set by security.

YouTube Thumbnail

“My whole goal was to try and get her to sign my boob, and then I was going to get it tattooed if she did it,” she explained. “But I ended up getting way too in the moment.”

The Joker 2 release date is currently set for October 4, 2024. If you want to know more about new movies coming your way this year, check out our guide to all the great 2023 movies in the pipeline.

More from The Digital Fix

Chronically online. Official Staff Writer and unofficial TikTok, The Boys, MCU, and streaming service expert. Past bylines include Business Insider, VICE, Rolling Stone, NBC, The Independent and more.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.