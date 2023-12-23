Clint Eastwood talked son, Scott, out of Suicide Squad sequels

Scott Eastwood reveals why he skipped 'The Suicide Squad,' following sage advice from his father and industry legend, Clint Eastwood.

Clint Eastwood convinced his son Scott that he shouldn’t appear in the Suicide Squad sequel. The younger Eastwood appeared in David Ayer’s 2016 Suicide Squad as GQ Edwards, one of the soldiers who accompanied the titular supervillain team on their mission to save the DCEU.

GQ didn’t appear in James Gunn’s sequel despite surviving the first film, and Eastwood explained why. Apparently, he was offered a three-picture deal when he signed on to the first action movie, but he turned it down after chatting with his legendary dad.

“They didn’t want to pay me any money for those next movies, and … they didn’t have another script for the other movie,” he told Insider. “So I didn’t know what I was going to be signing myself up for.” Looking for advice, he called his dad and explained the situation to him. “If it feels like they really need you and if it’s a good part, then do it. If not, then don’t,” Eastwood recalls his dad telling him, and when he couldn’t answer those questions, he declined the deal.

Eastwood might feel a bit conflicted about that decision now. It took a few years, but The Suicide Squad was finally released in 2021, and critics loved the comedy movie, which went on to become the most-streamed DCEU film on the streaming service, HBO Max, beating even Scott Snyder’s Justice League.

Unfortunately, Covid-19 kept people away from the cinemas and The Suicide Squad underperformed at the box office, earning just $167 million worldwide against a production budget of $185 million.

