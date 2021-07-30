DC fans demand Warner Bros release David Ayer’s Suicide Squad director’s cut

Earlier this year, DCEU fans were vindicated when Warner Bros finally released the fabled Snyder Cut of Justice League. Now though, they’re demanding that the studio release David Ayer’s cut of his 2016 Suicide Squad movie. Ayer published an open letter on Twitter discussing the theatrical cut of the 2016 action movie, causing “#ReleaseTheAyerCut” to trend. He claims what was released isn’t his Suicide Squad, adding only a “handful of people” have seen the unreleased version.

“I put my life into Suicide Squad, I made something amazing – My cut is [an] intricate and emotional journey with some ‘bad people’ who are shit on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul),” the letter read. “The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again. And my cut is not the 10-week director’s cut — it’s a fully mature edit by Lee Smith standing on the incredible work by John Gilroy. It’s all Steven Price’s brilliant score, with not a single radio song in the whole thing.”

Ayer published his three-page letter titled “My Turn” after a film journalist suggest he give up on ever getting the ‘Ayer cut’ released. The Training Day director said he doesn’t know the meaning of the word quit, adding that he’s worked so hard to make it as a director in Hollywood that he will never stop trying to get his cut released. He finished the letter by praising the work James Gunn has done on The Suicide Squad, saying he’s proud of Gunn and excited that the series is “getting the legs it needs”.

Following the letter’s publication, there was an outpouring of support for Ayer, with a number of fans and fellow filmmakers tweeting their support. Fandango’s Erik Davis wrote: “Sending love & good vibes your way, sir… I truly hope we get to see your cut one day.” “You are an honourable person. And I love your movies. All respect to you, sir,” Darkseid actor Ray Porter added. Gunn, who’s voiced his support of the Ayer cut in the past, also replied saying, “All my love and admiration, friend.”

Last year Ayer tweeted that there was a version of Suicide Squad that matched the tone of the first San Diego Comic-Con trailer, which debuted in 2015. Fans have long maintained that Warners recut the movie after that initial trailer to make the action movie better match the tone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Batman V Superman’s disappointing box-office performance.

Happy you’re speaking the truth, David. — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) July 29, 2021

You don't have to be a fan of David Ayer to see that he's still hurting from what WB did to him and his film. If you saw Zack Snyder's Justice League, then you know how big a difference a director's cut can make when compared to WB's cut. Ayer deserves it. #ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/fGjWa4VYDz — Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) July 29, 2021

"Suicide Squad and Justice League aren't exactly the same situations" Ok and? Doesn't change the fact that the studio meddled with the director's vision and that similarity itself is enough. #ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/rSus6dT6P6 — adi (@WubbaLubba_DD) July 29, 2021

People sh*tting on the Ayer cut should remember it's not about how good/bad the final movie is/isn't. It's about justice for filmmakers whose voices are so often silenced.#ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/TpihnxNezy — Sam | HALO Era (@samgallant10) July 29, 2021

Despite the pressure on Warners to release a new director’s cut of Suicide Squad, the studio has been emphatic that it has no plans to develop an Ayer cut. Still, the success of the Snyder Cut movement suggests that it’s not impossible that we may see it one day.

James Gunn’s new take on the Suicide Squad is in theatres now.