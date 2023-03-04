Ben Affleck holds shocking Batman movie record

Ben Affleck holds a shocking Batman movie record. There are more Batman actors than you can shake a stick at, and the list is always growing.

With the recent Matt Reeves movie The Batman, audiences got their latest version of the caped crusader, this time played by vampire movie heart throb Robert Pattinson. His new movie wasn’t a reboot of the DCU‘s Batman, though, and Ben Affleck still plays the ‘mainline’ version of the superhero movie character, though his cameo in The Flash will be the last time Affleck slips on the cowl.

That means that, when The Flash release date rolls around, Ben Affleck will be the proud owner of a world record: actor with the most live-action movie appearances as Bruce Wayne.

He will have starred in: Batman v Superman, Suicide Squad, Justice League, and The Flash, not to mention Zach Snyder’s Justice League which is for all intents and purposes, an entirely sperate movie. So that’s four (or five, depending on how you count it) appearances as the character. And all without having his own solo movie. Incredible work, Batfleck.

Meanwhile, Michael Keaton and Christian Bale come closest with three appearances to their name each. Keaton’s third appearance is also in the upcoming new movie The Flash, where he will play a major role as an alternate version of Batman helping Barry Allen.

It’s fair to say that Affleck never really got his chance to shine as Batman, despite his record. While he was the de facto leader of the Justice League movies, he was alongside other mega-stars and none of the ‘Snyderverse’ DC movies really focused on him specifically. It’s stands as a missed opportunity, because most agree that he was well suited for the role, though not exactly ground-breaking.

