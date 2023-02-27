Alicia Silverstone hated her Batgirl costume in Batman and Robin

Alicia Silverstone is currently enjoying something of a career resurgence, and is booked-and-busy with several upcoming movies in a variety of genres. She has recently taken on roles in thriller movie The Killing of a Sacred Deer and horror movie The Lodge. Coming up, she has Jennifer Reeder’s Perpetrator, drama movie Mustache, crime thriller Reptile, and more. It’s good to see, after she became some kind of ‘box office poison’ after winning a Razzie for notorious turkey Batman and Robin.

Silverstone exploded to stardom in the early 90s – playing a teen temptress in The Crush (1993), an object of desire in Aerosmith videos, and of course then playing our beloved Cher in Clueless (1995). Her fame won her the role of Batgirl opposite George Clooney in Joel Schumacher’s Batman and Robin (1997), considered by many to be the worst Batman movie.

Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s Mr. Freeze and Uma Thurman’s Poison Ivy have since become camp icons, but it was a disastrous flop at the time. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Silverstone recalled that her Batgirl costume “was really hard to get in and really, really hard to get out of” and it earned her the dubious honor of a Razzie for worst supporting actress.

While she can still find some positives from the Batman & Robin experience, the film still marked a low point, especially coming so soon after the high of one of the best rom-coms ever, Clueless; “working with Michael Gough [who played Alfred] was magical. We had a very special bond. And George Clooney was so ‘big brother’ kind to me.” Clooney has always had a good sense of humour about being considered the worst Batman actor.

Silverstone did round out the 90s with two romance movies – one with Benicio del Toro and one with Brendan Fraser – which are now both fondly regarded. Her recent career resurgence includes lots of horror and other weird genre movies, which is great to see.

