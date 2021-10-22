Fans remake The Batman trailer with clips from the animated series

A dedicated fan of the Dark Knight has edited their own version of The Batman trailer using clips from Batman: The Animated Series (BTAS). The talented YouTuber Darth Blender managed to marry the visuals of BTAS and The Batman surprisingly well, especially at the end when the Batmobile bursts out of the flames while chasing the Penguin.

Fans went wild for the trailer in the comments section with some calling it a “masterpiece” and an “awesome mash-up”. One particularly verbose fan wrote: “That was amazing. I’ve followed animated versions of released trailers since 2008 when editors did it for The Dark Knight, and this is easily the best one I’ve seen.”

We shouldn’t too surprised that BTAS and The Batman line up so well. Aside from the main characters and setting the two interpretations share a certain amount of DNA. Both are noir-inspired takes on Batman which ground the hero in a slightly more realistic world. Time will tell if this new big-screen version of Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) lives up to the legacy of the TV series.

The first ‘main trailer’ for The Batman dropped at DC FanDome to rapturous applause. This new take on Batman looks to be part action movie, part thriller movie with Bruce, still relatively new to the vigilante business and trying to take down The Riddler (Paul Dano). Along the way, he’ll meet other iconic enemies like The Penguin (Colin Farrell) and allies Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) and Commissioner Gordon (Jeffrey Wright).

The Batman trailer wasn’t the only news we got about the Dark Knight. Bruce will return in a new animated series called Batman: Caped Crusader that will reimagine the mythos of everyone’s favourite bat-themed billionaire.

The Batman soars into theatres on March 4, 2022.