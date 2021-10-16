DC FanDome: Batman: Caped Crusader producers reveal more about new animated series

Fans of the Dark Knight got their first look at the bold new animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader at DC FanDome. A remaining of the classic Batman mythology, Caped Crusader is being developed by J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and perhaps most excitingly, one of the geniuses behind Batman: The Animated Series, Bruce Timm.

Caped Crusader will tell the story of Batman in his earliest days. This is a Batman before the Justice League before he’s earned the trust of Gotham and Commissioner Gordon, before he’s even got his gadgets. It’s essentially the Dark Knight stripped to his purest form, one man fighting crime with nothing but his wits and determination. Batman isn’t the only one being reimagined, his iconic rogue’s gallery will also be getting a refresh.

Speaking at FanDome the executive team described how the new series would look. Like Batman: The Animated series the show is inspired by 1940’s noir and will lean into that timeless quality the first show had. They also promised that Caped Crusader would be a more inclusive show than the original animated series.

Speaking when the series was first announced back in May Timm, Abrams and Reeves released a statement expressing their joy to be working on the project. “We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City,” they wrote. “The series will be thrilling, cinematic, and evocative of Batman’s noir roots while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world.”

Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, meanwhile promised that with such an “impressive creative team” in place Caped Crusader was almost guaranteed to be a “future Batman classic”. Sam Register, the President of Warner Bros. Animation echoed his colleague’s statement.

“Batman: The Animated Series was a masterpiece that shaped the perception of the character for an entire generation of fans,” Register said in a statement. “It is in that spirit that we are bringing together three master storytellers in J.J., Matt and Bruce – each with their own intuitive understanding and affection for the character – to create a new series that will continue in the same groundbreaking legacy.”

Batman: Caped Crusader does not have a release date at the time of writing but will premiere on streaming service HBO Max.