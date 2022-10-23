Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn will bring “chaos” to Joker 2

Lady Gaga will play Harley Quinn in Joker 2, and she’s set to bring a touch of chaos to the movie. 2019’s dark DC movie Joker was a huge hit. With Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role, it was a gritty exploration of Gotham, completely detached from the messiness of the broader DCEU.

The anti-superhero movie was a tribute to the works of Martin Scorsese’s thriller movies, specifically Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy. It was violent, and disturbing, and Phoenix’s powerhouse performance earnt him the well-deserved Best Actor Oscar award for the year.

So, with all that darkness, fans were surprised (to say the least) when they heard that Joker 2 will be a musical that will star Lady Gaga. Yep, Lady Gaga is continuing her foray into acting by taking on the role of Harley Quinn.

Now, the director of photography for Joker 2, Lawrence Sher, has spoken about Lady Gaga’s casting and shared what he expects her to bring to the movie. While on THR’s Behind the Screen podcast, Sher said that the combination of Phoenix and Gaga would be creating plenty of on-screen “madness” and “chaos”.

Sher said “She’s going to be a really cool fit for this movie and will create a similar kind of magic that Joaquin brought by himself. The combination of the two will be exactly what we hope, which is exciting, and we’ll find magic every day on set. Hopefully we’ll also have a bit of madness in there. We like when there is a little bit of chaos.”

If there’s one thing that Lady Gaga will be able to bring to Joker 2, in addition to her acting calibre, it’s certainly chaos. The singer and actor is known for her bold turns in movies, such as the Ridley Scott drama movie House of Gucci, and for her dedicated approach to method acting. It will also be interesting to see how the actor differentiates her version of the character to Margot Robbie‘s.

Joker 2 is set to follow on from Joker, and will explore Arthur Fleck’s stint in Arkham Asylum, and his relationship with a nurse who works there, Harley Quinn. Everything else aside, the movie is set to be a blast – and a chaotic one at that.

