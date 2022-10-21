How does Black Adam get his powers? The DCEU may be a little messy, but the newest hero on the block might just be strong enough to get it all sorted out. Yes, the Black Adam release date is finally here, and we are about to witness the hierarchy of power in the DC movie universe change forever.

We’ve been promised big things from this Dwayne Johnson movie, and while our Black Adam review isn’t the most positive, there’s still a lot to take away from the film. First and foremost, Black Adam is incredibly powerful, maybe one of the most powerful characters you’re likely to see in a superhero movie actually.

But how does Black Adam get his powers? It’s a long and complicated journey, charting back 5000 years, but you don’t need a time machine for this one because we’ve got all the answers for you. Warning, spoilers ahead!

How does Black Adam get his powers?

Black Adam’s powers are very similar to that of fellow DC superhero Shazam, utilising magic to kick ass, fly, and generally be really strong. Black Adam didn’t technically get his powers from a wizard though, they were passed on by his son, Hurut.

For much of the action movie, it’s suggested that Teth-Adam is the young boy who stands up to the evil oppressors of Kahndaq back in 2600 BC, and in turn, is the one deemed worthy by Shazam to bear the powers of a champion.

Shazam and his clan of wizards bestow magical powers on a chosen one who is pure heart allowing them to become a hero. These powers are activated when the beholder says the word “Shazam” and transforms them to become one of the most powerful beings on the planet.

In a cool plot twist in Black Adam, it’s revealed that it was actually his son, Hurut who was chosen to wield the power of Shazam. When Teth-Adam was close to death, Hurut elected to pass his power on to his father to save him.

Hurut is then killed, and Teth-Adam goes on a murderous rampage to inflict his revenge, both in the past and in the present. So you see, technically, Teth-Adam was never meant to be the champion, but he has the powers all the same and while it’s initially unclear whether Black Adam is a hero or a villain, he puts them to good use in the end.

