James Gunn wants to hear your DC movie ideas

Hey you! Yes, you. The new head of the DC movie universe wants to hear your ideas for a superhero movie. James Gunn, the writer and director behind the Guardians of the Galaxy MCU movies and The Suicide Squad DC action movie was recently appointed to positions of co-chairman and co-CEO for DC studios – essentially making him the Kevin Feige of DC.

That’s a big deal. Not only does it mean that the DCEU now stands a decent chance at having a long-term vision for its output, but it also means that Gunn’s time working for the MCU will definitively come to an end after the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Now, Gunn has put feelers out to find out what kind of DC projects fans want to see in the future. In a post to his social media account on the website Mastadon, Gunn has given DC fans a chance to pitch their ideas to him directly. He said “Which DC character/s who hasn’t yet had their own film do you want to see most on the big screen?”

Unsurprisingly, fans responded in droves. Some of the most frequent suggestions were the Batman movie character Nightwing, as well as the Batman villain Poison Ivy. Other contributions included Batgirl and Martian Manhunter.

Those all sound like interesting suggestions, and will give James Gunn plenty of food for thought. If you get into his replied quickly enough, you might even be able to share your own ideas for future superhero movies with Gunn.

