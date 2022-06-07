James Gunn doing another DCEU TV series before The Suicide Squad 2

James Gunn, the director of the critically acclaimed action movie, The Suicide Squad, isn’t done with the DCEU just yet. After his success with the 2021 film and its spin-off TV series based on one of the antihero characters, Peacemaker, the filmmaker is reportedly sticking to the realm of TV for his next project.

Gunn is already working on a Peacemaker season 2 but has teased multiple new spin-off shows based on more of The Suicide Squad characters. Speculations include an Amanda Waller spin-off, and more content around Bloodsport. However, no firm details have been fully confirmed by Gunn, leaving many fans scratching their heads and wondering about his future plans. Well, the director has now clarified his upcoming schedule.

“I am working very seriously on another DC project, where I’m very involved in the writing and the direction of it,” the filmmaker explained in an interview with The Playlist. “There will be some blending of the characters from Peacemaker in the other shows I’m working on. And I’m involved with a couple of other [DC] things too.”

The director went on to clarify that this DC project likely isn’t The Suicide Squad 2, despite Warner Bros reportedly discussing the possibility with him for the sequel previously. In fact, Gunn affirmed that his next creative venture would likely be another DC TV series, at least for the next year.

“The honest truth is, I just have so many hours in a day to work on stuff,” Gunn said. “And I had such a fun time working in television that I really think that’s what I’m going to spend the next year of my life doing.”

Currently, Gunn is also working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, and it appears that even after his next TV series is bagged up and ready to go, The Suicide Squad 2 may still be on hold. The director has teased that whatever film he decides to do next is still up in the air, and may not even be a DC property at all.

“I’m not sure what I’m going to do next because it could be a movie outside of [DC], but it could be a DC movie that has to do with these characters,” Gunn explained. “Does that mean it’s The Suicide Squad movie or something else that’s within that world or a little bit different than that? And that I’m not exactly sure.”

We will keep you posted as soon as we know more. In the meantime, fans can look forward to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which is set to release on May 5, 2023.