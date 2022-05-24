The Suicide Squad director James Gunn teases more Bloodsport is coming

James Gunn is living his best life right now, having fingers in the pies of both the MCU and the DCEU, and it seems he has plans for Idris Elba’s Bloodsport in future projects linked to The Suicide Squad. The filmmaker has been teasing fans on Twitter that we could see more of the deadly supervillain, though nothing is certain at this stage.

When Gunn vacated the MCU timeline briefly back in 2018, he was swiftly offered a plethora of opportunities with Marvel’s comic book rivals DC. There, he breathed new life into the much-maligned Suicide Squad, the team of villains who rather begrudgingly risk their lives to save the day on the orders of Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller.

One of the stars of his action movie The Suicide Squad was the character of Bloodsport, a fearsome assassin played by Idris Elba. He is one of the few characters to survive the events of the last DCEU movie, and now, Gunn has implied that we could see him return for more action in the future.

Gunn shared a photo of Elba’s Bloosport from the 2021 sci-fi movie, with the caption “Supervillain walks alone.” Twitter user BlackMajikMan90 then asked Gunn, “Will we see him again??” to which Gunn replied, “That would be nice wouldn’t it?”

It’s clear that Gunn loves interacting with fans on social media, and while we can’t be certain that this hint really does mean that Idris Elba’s character will return, you’d like to think that Gunn knows what he’s doing, and wouldn’t tease fans without good cause.

That would be nice wouldn’t it? — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 23, 2022

Gunn certainly has his hands full at the moment, between the MCU movie Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, a Guardians Holiday Special, and the Peacemaker season 2 release date on the horizon. However, we do know that Peacemaker isn’t the only DCEU project he is working on, so it’s very likely there is scope for at least a Bloodsport cameo.