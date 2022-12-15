Henry Cavill isn’t returning as Superman for Man of Steel 2 after all

We have some bad news for all you Snyder-verse and Henry Cavill hopefuls – Superman is getting a clean slate. Since James Gunn and Peter Safran were appointed as the new heads of DC Studios, it was always a given that the new era of DC movies would be different from the established canon set up by Warner Bros and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

However, considering how Henry Cavill confirmed that he would be returning as the Man of Steel and that the star appeared in the post-credit scene of Black Adam, it is safe to say that fans are stunned by the recent announcement that Cavill is, in actual fact, not returning to the franchise for Man of Steel 2.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared the shocking update with his followers. “I will, after all, not be returning as Superman,” Cavill wrote. “After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.

“The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes,” He continued. “My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards.”

Gunn also took to social media to confirm that Cavill won’t be returning as the caped hero, as well as explaining that the new Superman movie will be based on a script he personally wrote, which will focus on an earlier part of the character’s life, instead of following on from Cavill’s turn as Clark Kent.

The director also clarified that while Cavill may not be the man of steel going forward, that doesn’t mean his future in the new era of the DCEU is over, though, In a tweet, Gunn stated that he and Safran have talked to the star about some mysterious future possibilities too.

So, it isn’t all bad news. Cavill, in the meantime, has plenty of upcoming projects to keep him busy The actor is starring in the romance movie The Rosie Project, and the spy movie Argylle – just to name two.

