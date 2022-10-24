Henry Cavill announces he’s officially back as Superman

[Spoilers ahead for Black Adam] Henry Cavill has posted a video to his Instagram, where he addresses his Black Adam cameo and promises much more to come. The caption reads; “A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded.”

In the video, which appears to have been recorded in a tropical locale, Cavill says; “Hey everyone, I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this, because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch Black Adam. But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official – that I am back as Superman.”

“What you saw in Black Adam is just a very small taste of things to come. So, a lot to be thankful for, and I’ll get to that in time. But I wanted to thank you guys most of all. Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded.” It’s not yet known what exactly we’ll be seeing from Cavill’s Superman in the future, but fans have long been hoping for a follow-up to his one solo effort – Man of Steel (2013).

Cavill of course appeared in Batman v Superman (2016) and Justice League (2017), which got reimagined as Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021. He also had a cameo in 2019’s Shazam! The DC universe has been in an even greater state of upheaval than usual recently, with the Warner Bros takeover and the release of Batgirl being scrapped.

While fans will be excited for what’s to come from Superman, there is also trepidation, as the DCEU has not been the most consistent franchise, to say the least. Aquaman 2, Shazam 2, and The Flash have all been pushed several times, but are now all set for release in 2023. The Flash is especially contentious, as its star Ezra Miller is in the midst of legal trouble.

Whatever becomes of Superman, it's good to see Cavill back in the blue and red suit.