New League of Super-Pets trailer shows more of Superman’s best friend

Dwayne Johnson is bringing not one, but two, DC properties to the big screen this year, with Black Adam now expected in October, and animated movie DC League of Super-Pets coming in July. The kids movie, which focuses on Superman’s dog Krypto, now has a second trailer which reveals more of the bond between a superhero and supercanine.

The casting of the cartoon versions of the two best-known DC heroes is pretty inspired, with Jon Krasinski as Superman and Keanu Reeves as Batman. The new trailer begins with Krypto (Johnson) being annoyed and jealous that Supes is going on a date with Lois instead of spending the evening with him. We then see Krypto going for a walk with Batman’s dog Ace (Kevin Hart), as well as other shelter animals including a pig named PB (Vanessa Bayer), a turtle named Merton (Natasha Lyonne), and a squirrel named Chip (Diego Luna).

Kate McKinnon plays the villain Lulu, who is naturally a guinea pig, and she immobilises Superman with kryptonite. The collection of shelter animals all gain various superpowers, including Ace becoming invulnerable, and PB being able to grow and shrink in size. Ace says; “we’re just a bunch of shelter pets, but we’re stronger than you think.”

Johnson’s production company is behind both DC League of Super-Pets and Black Adam. The DC slate was recently shuffled, with Black Adam now expected on October 21, and Shazam 2 on December 21 2022. The Flash and Aquaman 2 have both been pushed to 2023.

Reeves has big animated boots to fill, as many people consider Kevin Conroy, who played Batman in The Animated Series to be the best version of the caped crusader. Will Arnett also received great reviews for playing Batman in the Lego animated movies.

You can watch the new trailer for DC League of Super-Pets below;

